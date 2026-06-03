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Honda City vs Tata Nexon EV Max

In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual, Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City Nexon ev max
BrandHondaTata
Price₹ 12 Lakhs₹ 17.74 Lakhs
Range-453 km/charge
Battery Capacity-40.5 kwh
Charging Time-15 Hrs

Filters
City
Honda City
SV Petrol Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max
XZ Plus 3.3 KW
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda City Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTCPermanent magnet synchronous AC motor
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNot Applicable
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.1 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (185/60R15), Located in BootSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTwist beam with dual path Strut
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15215 / 60 R16
Bootspace
447 L350 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres-
Length
4594 mm3993 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2498 mm
Height
1489 mm1616 mm
Width
1748 mm1811 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Tow Away Alert
No-
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
4 - Drive,Sports,Sequential Shift Sports.ECON-
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
GearNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque FrameNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Kms)3
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4 Speakers6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screenTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,90,57218,72,123
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,90017,74,000
RTO
1,31,99020,000
Insurance
58,18277,623
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,88840,239
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome DesignSpacious CabinImpressive Ride Quality

Cons

Below Average 360 Degree Camera FeedInfotainment Unit Prone To Sunlight GlareNo Powered Driver's Seat
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Honda City :-Benefits upto 95,000 T&C'...
Applicable on citysv-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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16 Jun 2026
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Latest Videos

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Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review
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