In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual, Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Nexon ev max
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|453 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|40.5 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|15 Hrs