In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual, Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312.0
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|8.5 Hrs