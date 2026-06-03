In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Tata Altroz, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Altroz Comparison