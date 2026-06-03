In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Rapid TSI Comparison