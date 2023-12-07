In 2023 when choosing between the Honda City and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Honda City and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs 11.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol MT, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for RXL EASY-R AMT. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 18.4 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18.29 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less