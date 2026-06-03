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Honda City vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Renault Duster, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City Duster
BrandHondaRenault
Price₹ 12 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage17.77 to 27.26 kmpl13 to 15 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
City
Honda City
SV Petrol Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTCTurbo TCe 100
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Spare Wheel
Steel (185/60R15), Located in Boot-
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring-
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring-
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15-
Bootspace
447 L-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres-
Length
4594 mm4343 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2657 mm
Height
1489 mm1701 mm
Width
1748 mm1815 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Tow Away Alert
No-
Anti Theft Immobilisation
YesYes
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes-
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Drive Modes Names
4 - Drive,Sports,Sequential Shift Sports.ECON-
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
Gear-
Instrument Cluster
Digital7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) Power WindowsFront & Rear Power Windows
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
YesManual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyCupholders in Front Only
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Kms)-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityNo
Speakers
4 Speakers-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screen-
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Ventilated Seats
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear Headrests-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,90,57212,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,90010,49,000
RTO
1,31,9901,04,900
Insurance
58,18245,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,88825,796
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome DesignSpacious CabinImpressive Ride Quality

Cons

Below Average 360 Degree Camera FeedInfotainment Unit Prone To Sunlight GlareNo Powered Driver's Seat
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Honda City :-Benefits upto 95,000 T&C'...
Applicable on citysv-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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