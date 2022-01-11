In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Nissan Kicks, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Kicks Comparison