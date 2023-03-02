|Engine Type
|1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
|1.5 HR15
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
|142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
|105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Engine
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|2
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹13,32,709
|₹10,54,878
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹11,49,000
|₹9,49,990
|RTO
|₹1,26,900
|₹73,609
|Insurance
|₹56,309
|₹30,779
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹28,645
|₹22,673