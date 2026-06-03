In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Hector plus [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|MG
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1451 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-