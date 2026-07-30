In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki XL6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs XL6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Xl6
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-