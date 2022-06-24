In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Vitara Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Vitara brezza
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-