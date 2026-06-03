In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs S-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|S-cross
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|18.4 to 18.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-