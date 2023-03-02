HT Auto
City
Honda City
SV Petrol MT
₹11.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTCK15B
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,32,70914,74,809
Ex-Showroom Price
11,49,00012,74,000
RTO
1,26,9001,39,400
Insurance
56,30960,909
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,64531,699
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Latest Offers
Delhi
Delhi
On Honda City :- Cash discount up to Rs. 10,000 OR...
Applicable on citysvpetrolmt & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Aug
