In 2024 when choosing between the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Honda City Price starts at Rs. 11.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT.
City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 18.4 kmpl mileage.
Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Ignis Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Ignis
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.71 Lakhs
|₹ 5.84 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 18.4 kmpl
|20.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4