Honda City Price starts at Rs. 11.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 18.4 kmpl mileage. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. City vs Ignis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS City Ignis Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 11.71 Lakhs ₹ 5.84 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 18.4 kmpl 20.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4