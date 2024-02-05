Saved Articles

Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

City vs Ignis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City Ignis
BrandHondaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 11.71 Lakhs₹ 5.84 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 to 18.4 kmpl20.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1498 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
City
Honda City
SV Petrol MT
₹11.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.2L VVT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,57,6056,42,026
Ex-Showroom Price
11,70,9005,84,000
RTO
1,29,09028,190
Insurance
57,11529,336
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,18013,799
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sportier looksFeature additions in cabinADAS (Honda Sense)

Cons

Sedate drive character

City Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Honda Citynull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.71 - 16.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hyundai Verna1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic10.96 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
City vs Verna
Hindustan Times
Honda Citynull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.71 - 16.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
City vs Virtus

    Latest News

    The 12th edition of Honda Drive to Discover took place in the scenic hills of north Bengal and Sikkim.
    Honda Drive to Discover: Elevating spirits in Sikkim and north West Bengal
    5 Feb 2024
    Honda Cars India has announced the launch of the ‘Honda Collection’, a range of official merchandise including apparel like t-shirts, jackets and caps.
    Honda Cars India launches merchandise range in India
    15 Feb 2024
    Both micro SUVs use a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine.
    Tata Punch vs Maruti Ignis: Which micro SUV should you buy?
    9 Feb 2024
    The Elevate is the only SUV that Honda is selling in the Indian market.
    Elevate and City help Honda Cars India register over 17% growth in February
    2 Mar 2024
    Latest Videos

    The Honda City Hybrid looks quite similar to the fifth-generation City launched earlier. However, it gets some distinct design elements such as new claw-type fog light garnish, new Black painted diamond-cut alloy wheels, new trunk lip spoiler, and the signature Blue H-mark logo in front and rear.
    Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Look
    14 Apr 2022
    Skoda Slavia will take on Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna besides the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.
    With Slavia, Skoda promises to re-energize mid-size sedan segment: Zac Hollis
    7 Mar 2022
    The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
    Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review
    2 May 2022
    Honda City facelift has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the petrol-only variants.
    Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review
    9 Mar 2023
    View all
     