In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
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