Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

City
Honda City
SV Petrol MT
₹11.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹7.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm113 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,32,7098,49,751
Ex-Showroom Price
11,49,0007,46,500
RTO
1,26,90061,255
Insurance
56,30941,496
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,64518,264

Honda Citynull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Honda Citynull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx was the biggest launch from the company in India in 2023. Powered also by a turbo petrol motor, its styling has made it a hit in the market.
    Maruti Suzuki sells over 20 lakh units in 2023, a personal best
    1 Jan 2024
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx's in-house crash test video has fuelled speculation that it may soon send the crossover for the Bharat NCAP crash test.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx crash tests under process; likely to head for BNCAP test soon
    28 Dec 2023
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    Honda City and Amaze sedans are available on discounts in January. However, Honda will not offer any benefits on the strong hybrid version of City this month.
    Honda offers City, Amaze with discounts of up to 88,600 in January
    4 Jan 2024
    Honda City facelift has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the petrol-only variants.
    Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review
    9 Mar 2023
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023
    Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
    Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
    13 Jan 2023
    View all
     