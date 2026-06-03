In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Ertiga [2018-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Ertiga [2018-2022]
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 7.96 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|19.01 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
|Charging Time
|-
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