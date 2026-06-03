In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Dzire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Dzire
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 6.26 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-