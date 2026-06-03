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Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City Brezza
BrandHondaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 12 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage17.77 to 27.26 kmpl19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Transmission
Charging Time--

Filters
City
Honda City
SV Petrol Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda City Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Steering Wheel View
Bootspace View
Driver Seat View
Dashboard View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear Seat View
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTCK10C DiTC Smart Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Spare Wheel
Steel (185/60R15), Located in BootNo
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15215 / 60 R16
Bootspace
447 L-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres48 litres
Length
4594 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2500 mm
Height
1489 mm1685 mm
Width
1748 mm1790 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Tow Away Alert
No-
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltYes
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes-
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsAutomatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Drive Modes Names
4 - Drive,Sports,Sequential Shift Sports.ECON-
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic-
Tachometer
Digital-
Shift Indicator
GearYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
DigitalYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Kms)-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity-
Speakers
4 Speakers-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screen-
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphYes
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricYes
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsYes
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,90,5728,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,9007,39,900
RTO
1,31,99060,793
Insurance
58,18234,947
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,88817,971
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome DesignSpacious CabinImpressive Ride Quality

Cons

Below Average 360 Degree Camera FeedInfotainment Unit Prone To Sunlight GlareNo Powered Driver's Seat
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Benefits On Honda City :-Benefits upto 95,000 T&C'...
Applicable on citysv-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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