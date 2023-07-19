In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Mahindra XUV500, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs XUV500 Comparison