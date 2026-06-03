In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual, Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs XUV 400 EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Xuv 400 ev
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|375-456 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|34.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)