City
Honda City
SV Petrol MT
₹11.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
W6
₹10.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.2 Turbo Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm129 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,32,70912,03,114
Ex-Showroom Price
11,49,00010,35,000
RTO
1,26,9001,15,500
Insurance
56,30952,114
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,64525,859
Latest Offers
Delhi
On Mahindar XUV 300 Turbo Sport:- Get Cash Discoun...
Applicable on xuv300turbosportw6 & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 May
