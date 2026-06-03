In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-