In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Scorpio n [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-