City vs Scorpio-N

Honda City vs Mahindra Scorpio-N

City
Honda City
SV Petrol MT
₹11.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm370 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm200 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,32,70914,09,089
Ex-Showroom Price
11,49,00011,99,000
RTO
1,26,9001,31,900
Insurance
56,30977,689
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,64530,286
