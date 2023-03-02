|Engine Type
|1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
|1.2 L mFALCON G80
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
|115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
|82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Engine
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|No
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|1
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹13,32,709
|₹6,93,199
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹11,49,000
|₹6,08,675
|RTO
|₹1,26,900
|₹47,437
|Insurance
|₹56,309
|₹28,313
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹28,645
|₹14,721