In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs KUV100 NXT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Kuv100 nxt
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|18.15 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1198 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-