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Honda City vs Mahindra KUV100 NXT

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs KUV100 NXT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City Kuv100 nxt
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 12 Lakhs₹ 5.66 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage17.77 to 27.26 kmpl18.15 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1198 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
City
Honda City
SV Petrol Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda City Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.2 L mFALCON G80
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.05
Spare Wheel
Steel (185/60R15), Located in BootSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15185 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringSemi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15185 / 65 R14
Bootspace
447 L243
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person6
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres35
Length
4594 mm3700
Wheelbase
2600 mm2385
Height
1489 mm1655
Width
1748 mm1735
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Tow Away Alert
No-
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesNo
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsYes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
4 - Drive,Sports,Sequential Shift Sports.ECON-
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
GearYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque FrameCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) Power WindowsNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
YesInternal
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampCentre
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Kms)3
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityNo
Speakers
4 SpeakersNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screenNo
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,90,5726,93,199
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,9006,08,675
RTO
1,31,99047,437
Insurance
58,18228,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,88814,721
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome DesignSpacious CabinImpressive Ride Quality

Cons

Below Average 360 Degree Camera FeedInfotainment Unit Prone To Sunlight GlareNo Powered Driver's Seat
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Honda City :-Benefits upto 95,000 T&C'...
Applicable on citysv-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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