In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Bolero neo plus
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-