In 2024 when choosing between the Honda City and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Honda City Price starts at Rs. 11.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol MT, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT.
City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 18.4 kmpl mileage.
Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Sonet [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 11.71 Lakhs
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 18.4 kmpl
|18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4