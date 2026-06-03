In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Kia Seltos [2019-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.5 Diesel. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Seltos [2019-2023]: 1493 cc engine, 21 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Seltos [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Seltos [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Honda
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 9.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|21 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Clutchless Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Charging Time
|-
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