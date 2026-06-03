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Honda City vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Isuzu D-Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs D-Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City D-max
BrandHondaIsuzu
Price₹ 12 Lakhs₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage17.77 to 27.26 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-2499 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
City
Honda City
SV Petrol Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda City Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTCVGT Intercooled Diesel
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2499 cc,4 Cylinder
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres6.3 Metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (185/60R15), Located in Boot-
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15205 R16C
Wheels
Steel Rims16 Inch
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringDouble Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringSemi-Elliptic Leaf Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15205 R16C
Bootspace
447 L1495 litres
No of Seating Rows
2-
Seating Capacity
5 Person2 Person
Doors
4 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres55 litres
Length
4594 mm5375 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2600 mm
Height
1489 mm1800 mm
Width
1748 mm1860 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Tow Away Alert
No-
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes-
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Drive Modes Names
4 - Drive,Sports,Sequential Shift Sports.ECON-
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic-
Tachometer
Digital-
Shift Indicator
Gear-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) Power Windows-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Kms)-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity-
Speakers
4 Speakers-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screen-
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)Yes
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear Headrests-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,90,57212,57,164
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,90010,54,900
RTO
1,31,9901,31,862
Insurance
58,18269,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,88827,021
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome DesignSpacious CabinImpressive Ride Quality

Cons

Below Average 360 Degree Camera FeedInfotainment Unit Prone To Sunlight GlareNo Powered Driver's Seat
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Honda City :-Benefits upto 95,000 T&C'...
Applicable on citysv-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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