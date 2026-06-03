In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Hyundai Venue, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Venue Comparison