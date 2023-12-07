Saved Articles

Honda City vs Hyundai Exter

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda City and Hyundai Exter, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

City
Honda City
SV Petrol MT
₹11.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Exter
Hyundai Exter
EX 1.2 MT
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.2 Kappa Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
31
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,32,7096,69,497
Ex-Showroom Price
11,49,0005,99,900
RTO
1,26,90032,996
Insurance
56,30936,101
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,64514,390

    Latest News

    The 2023 Honda City is available with cash discounts, free accessories, exchange bonus and more
    Honda City and Amaze get year-end offers with benefits up to 88,600
    7 Dec 2023
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    Hyundai cars in India will become pricier from the first day of 2024.
    Hyundai cars in India to be costlier from this date
    7 Dec 2023
    Honda City and Amaze sedans are available on discounts in January. However, Honda will not offer any benefits on the strong hybrid version of City this month.
    Honda offers City, Amaze with discounts of up to 88,600 in January
    4 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
    Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review
    2 May 2022
    Honda City facelift has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the petrol-only variants.
    Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review
    9 Mar 2023
    Hyundai Exter SUV is being offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and AMT gearboxes. Hyundai is also offering a CNG version of the SUV, a first in its segment.
    Hyundai Exter SUV, rival to Tata Punch, launched in India: First Look
    10 Jul 2023
    Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
    17 Jul 2023
    View all
     