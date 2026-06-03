In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Hyundai Creta N Line, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Creta N Line Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Creta n line
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 19.03 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1482 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-