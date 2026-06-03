In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Hyundai Alcazar, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Alcazar Comparison