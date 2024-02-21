In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Honda WR-V [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs WR-V [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Wr-v [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 8.66 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|16.5 to 23.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-