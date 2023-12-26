Saved Articles

Honda City vs Honda Elevate

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda City and Honda Elevate, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

City
Honda City
SV Petrol MT
₹11.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
33
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,32,70912,76,892
Ex-Showroom Price
11,49,00010,99,900
RTO
1,26,9001,21,990
Insurance
56,30954,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,64527,445

Honda Citynull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Volkswagen Virtusnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Honda Citynull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hyundai Verna1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic10.96 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Latest News

    The Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept will bring a more rugged look to the compact SUV, and is based on the Elevate sold in India
    Off-road spec Honda Elevate to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    The Honda Elevate is now more expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>58,000 and now starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
    Honda Elevate prices hiked for the new year by up to 58,000
    7 Jan 2024
    Honda City and Amaze sedans are available on discounts in January. However, Honda will not offer any benefits on the strong hybrid version of City this month.
    Honda offers City, Amaze with discounts of up to 88,600 in January
    4 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
    Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review
    2 May 2022
    Honda City facelift has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the petrol-only variants.
    Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review
    9 Mar 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
