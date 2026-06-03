In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Honda civic, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs civic Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Civic
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|16.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1799 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Charging Time
|-
|-