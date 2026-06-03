In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City and Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual, Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs City Hybrid [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|City hybrid [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 20 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|172.8 Volt
|Charging Time
|-
|-