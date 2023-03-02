HT Auto
City
Honda City
SV Petrol MT
₹11.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.5 L i-VTEC Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm145 Nm @ 4600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm118 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
33
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,32,70910,39,759
Ex-Showroom Price
11,49,0009,29,900
RTO
1,26,90071,636
Insurance
56,30933,524
Accessories Charges
04,699
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,64522,348
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

Hindustan Times
Honda City
null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus
null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
City vs Virtus

