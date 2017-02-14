Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|1.5 L i-VTEC Engine
|K15B
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|696
|817
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|145 Nm @ 4600 rpm
|138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17.4
|17.03
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|118 bhp @ 6600 rpm
|103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹12,71,387
|₹9,83,483
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹11,16,206
|₹8,72,500
|RTO
|₹1,17,951
|₹64,350
|Insurance
|₹36,730
|₹46,133
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹27,327
|₹21,138