City [2017-2023] vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Urban cruiser Brand Honda Toyota Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.