Honda City [2017-2023] vs Toyota Innova Crysta

City [2017-2023]
Honda City [2017-2023]
SV Petrol
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
G-SLF 7 STR
₹19.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
696-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
32
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,38723,57,421
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,20619,99,000
RTO
1,17,9512,49,875
Insurance
36,7301,07,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32750,670
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

