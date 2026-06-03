In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City [2017-2023] vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City [2017-2023]
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Honda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4