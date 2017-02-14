In 2023 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2023 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE.
City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage.
Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 16.14 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
...Read More
Read Less