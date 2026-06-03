In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City [2017-2023] and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City [2017-2023] vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City [2017-2023]
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315-421 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)