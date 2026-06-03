City [2017-2023] vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] nexon ev prime Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range - 312 km/charge Mileage 17.4 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1497 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 9 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City [2017-2023] and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.