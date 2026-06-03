City [2017-2023] vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Harrier [2019-2023] Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 13.84 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.