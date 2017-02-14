Saved Articles

Honda City [2017-2023] vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

City [2017-2023]
Honda City [2017-2023]
SV Petrol
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine2.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
696817.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.416.35
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents on Pillars
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,38716,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,20614,39,900
RTO
1,17,9511,86,937
Insurance
36,73068,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32736,446

