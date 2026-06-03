City [2017-2023] vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Rapid tsi Brand Honda Skoda Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.