In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City [2017-2023] vs Triber Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City [2017-2023]
|Triber
|Brand
|Honda
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3