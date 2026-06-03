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HomeCompare CarsCity [2017-2023] vs Triber

Honda City [2017-2023] vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City [2017-2023] vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Triber
BrandHondaRenault
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
City [2017-2023]
Honda City [2017-2023]
SV Petrol
₹11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda City [2017-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Wiper
Wheel
Door Handle
Headlight
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
696-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springTorison Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15165 / 80 R14
Length
44403985 mm
Wheelbase
26002636 mm
Kerb Weight
1063-
Height
14951643 mm
Width
16951734 mm
Bootspace
510447 L
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4040 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoUnibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
46 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
LCD DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,3876,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,2065,80,875
RTO
1,17,95123,235
Insurance
36,73028,256
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32713,602
Expert Rating
-
Latest Offers
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On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
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