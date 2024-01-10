Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCity [2017-2023] vs Magnite

Honda City [2017-2023] vs Nissan Magnite

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
City [2017-2023]
Honda City [2017-2023]
SV Petrol
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
XE
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.0L B4D
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
696750
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.418.75
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,3876,70,053
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,2065,99,900
RTO
1,17,95135,426
Insurance
36,73034,227
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32714,402

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Toyota Innova Crysta

    • Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹19.99 - 26.3 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The United States was the Rolls-Royce's biggest market in 2023, followed by China
    Rolls-Royce delivers record number of cars in 2023
    10 Jan 2024
    Hero MotoCorp dispatched 393,952 units in December 2023 with volumes dropping marginally year-on-year
    Hero registers 5% growth in sales in CY2023, volumes drop marginally in December
    2 Jan 2024
    Honda 2Wheelers India's exports shined in December 2023 with 31,022 units shipped overseas, registering an 82% growth year-on-year
    Honda 2Wheelers India reports a 27% increase in sales in December 2023
    3 Jan 2024
    Honda City and Amaze sedans are available on discounts in January. However, Honda will not offer any benefits on the strong hybrid version of City this month.
    Honda offers City, Amaze with discounts of up to 88,600 in January
    4 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
    Nissan Magnite EZ Shift review: Is AMT better than the CVT gearbox?
    9 Oct 2023
    Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
    9 Oct 2023
    View all
     