City [2017-2023] vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Hector plus [2023-2025] Brand Honda MG Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 17.5 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1451 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.