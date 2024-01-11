In 2024 when choosing among the Honda City [2017-2023] and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2024 when choosing among the Honda City [2017-2023] and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs 7.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pace.
City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage.
Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
...Read More
Read Less