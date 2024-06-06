City [2017-2023] vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Swift [2021-2024] Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual - 5 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.