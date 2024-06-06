In 2024 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City [2017-2023] vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City [2017-2023]
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4