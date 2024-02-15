Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCity [2017-2023] vs Ignis

Honda City [2017-2023] vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

City [2017-2023] vs Ignis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Ignis
BrandHondaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 5.84 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl20.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual - 5 GearsManual, Automatic
Cylinders44
...Read More

Filters
City [2017-2023]
Honda City [2017-2023]
SV Petrol
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.2L VVT
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
696668.48
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.420.89
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,3876,42,026
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,2065,84,000
RTO
1,17,95128,190
Insurance
36,73029,336
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32713,799
Expert Rating

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Honda Cars India has announced the launch of the ‘Honda Collection’, a range of official merchandise including apparel like t-shirts, jackets and caps.
    Honda Cars India launches merchandise range in India
    15 Feb 2024
    Both micro SUVs use a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine.
    Tata Punch vs Maruti Ignis: Which micro SUV should you buy?
    9 Feb 2024
    The Elevate is the only SUV that Honda is selling in the Indian market.
    Elevate and City help Honda Cars India register over 17% growth in February
    2 Mar 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar NS20 now looks sharper because of the new headlamp setup.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 & NS160 unveiled, gets LED headlamp & digital cluster
    17 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     