In 2024 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. City [2017-2023] vs Ignis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Ignis Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 5.84 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 20.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual - 5 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4