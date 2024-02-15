In 2024 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT.
City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage.
Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City [2017-2023] vs Ignis Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City [2017-2023]
|Ignis
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 5.84 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|20.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4