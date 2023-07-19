City [2017-2023] vs XUV500 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Xuv500 Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 13.15 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 2179 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.