In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City [2017-2023] vs XUV500 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City [2017-2023]
|Xuv500
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 13.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|15.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|2179 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4